The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost a pair of key contributors this offseason to the NCAA transfer portal in DJ Carton and Luther Muhammad. Fortunately for head coach Chris Holtmann, he finally received positive regarding the transfer portal.

On Saturday afternoon, former Utah State guard Abel Porter announced that he’ll finish his collegiate career at Ohio State. He shared his transfer destination on social media.

Porter spent the past four years with the Aggies. Last season, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. Utah State didn’t place him on scholarship until his sophomore year.

Transitioning from the Mountain West to the Big Ten might be tough at first, but Porter is an experienced guard that should provide quality depth behind CJ Walker and Duane Washington.

I’ve officially committed to play basketball at The Ohio State University 🔴🔴 #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/t1yyo8YsZa — Abel Porter (@Ah_bell) April 11, 2020

Since he suffered an injury during his freshman year at Utah State, Abel Porter has been quite durable. Over the last three years he’s appeared in 91 games.

Porter will be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

Ohio State is expected to lose its top scorer from last season in Kaleb Wesson. He declared for the NBA Draft roughly a week ago.

It’ll be a challenge for Holtmann to manage a roster with a decent amount of turnover, but the Buckeyes have enough talent to compete in the Big Ten next season.

