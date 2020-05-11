Ohio State Basketball Announces New Jersey Numbers

Ohio State basketball went out and snagged some of the best transfers on the market this off-season. Transfers Abel Porter, Seth Towns and Jimmy Sotos have all received a warm welcome from Buckeye Nation. The three transfers have each chosen their new numbers.

Sotos – Bucknell transfer – is going to rock No. 1 for the Buckeyes. The three-point specialist averaged 11.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds for Bucknell last season. The grad transfer won’t be eligible to play this upcoming season unless he receives a waiver.

Meanwhile, Harvard’s Towns will be immediately eligible for Ohio State in 2020. The 6-foot-7 forward was an absolute force for Harvard in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, averaging 14.2 points and five rebounds per contest. Towns missed the last two seasons with a knee injury, but is expected to return to his former self in 2020.

The grad transfer will don No. 31 for the Buckeyes this year. Utah State’s Porter is rolling with No. 0.

Ohio State's three newest men's basketball players have their jersey numbers:

0 – Abel Porter

1 – Jimmy Sotos

31 – Seth Towns https://t.co/BsdQ86Ivfv — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 11, 2020

Ohio State had a hot start to the 2019-20 season, but inconsistencies became an issue down the stretch – especially in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes finished 20-15 overall with a 8-12 conference record.

Porter and Towns will both provide an immediate impact for Ohio State this upcoming season while Sotos waits until the 2021-22 season.

The Buckeyes should be a major Big Ten contender in coming years.