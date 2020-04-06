Ohio State basketball picked up a massive commitment on Monday from coveted transfer guard Jimmy Sotos.

Sotos has spent the last three seasons at Bucknell. The 6-foot-3 guard started 77 games for the Bisons over three years. His most productive year came just this past season where he averaged 11.5 points and 3.9 assists per game.

After sorting through his options, Sotos has decided to transfer to Ohio State. Sotos chose the Buckeyes over other prominent programs including Gonzaga and Butler.

“Now, I believe it’s time to take the next step in my journey,” Sotos wrote on Twitter. “For the next two years, I will be attending The Ohio State University. I grew up watching some of the best points guards in the country wear the Scarlet and Gray, and I’m going to do everything I can to live up to their legacy.”

Sotos is not a grad transfer, meaning he’ll have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA regulations. He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining, starting in the 2021-22 season.

The Bucknell transfer is built for the point guard position. Sotos is capable of scoring at an efficient rate, doesn’t turn the ball very often and is a quality distributor.

The new Buckeye will likely take over the point guard position in the 2021 season.