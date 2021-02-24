The Spun

Ohio State Suffers Tough Injury Loss Before Michigan State Game

A closeup of Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann clapping during a game.TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half in the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohio State basketball will be missing a major piece of its frontcourt when it takes on Michigan State in East Lansing tomorrow night.

Senior forward Kyle Young will not play against the Spartans as he is in concussion protocol, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Wednesday. Young has played in all 23 games this season, making 22 starts.

“Kyle Young will be out with a concussion for the game,” Holtmann told reporters. “It’s significant. There’s no minimizing the hit to our depth and team.”

A native of Canton, Ohio, Young is averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting 55 percent from the field.  He was injured in Sunday’s loss to Michigan.

Ohio State had won seven straight before losing to the Wolverines, and at 18-5 overall, is ranked fourth in the latest AP Poll.

The Buckeyes will be taking on a Michigan State team that has underachieved most of the season, but could be making a late push for the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans (12-9 overall, 6-9 in the Big Ten) have won two in a row, including a big victory over No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday night. They’ll likely have to win three of their last five conference games to have a shot at the Big Dance.


