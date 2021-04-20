Ohio State’s Musa Jallow Announces His Transfer Decision

Musa Jallow, an Ohio State basketball role player, is moving on for his final college season. The 2017 Buckeyes signee is transferring to play in Conference USA at UNC Charlotte.

Head coach Ron Sanchez has been gearing up for an important fourth year at the helm of the program. He is 33-50 in three seasons leading the 49ers, topping out at 16-13 in 2019-20. Charlotte slipped back to 9-16 in 2020-21.

Jallow averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes this past season. He played over 15 minutes per game on the year, and scored three points in the team’s season-ending loss to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jallow is the second Power Five roleplayer to make the move to the 49ers in as many days. On Monday, the school added Robert Braswell, a “three-and-D” forward who played a crucial role in Syracuse’s surprise run to the Sweet 16.

Musa Jallow measures in at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, giving him really good size to compete at the Conference USA level. He should find a bigger role than the one he had at Ohio State, and prove that he can take on a bigger offensive load at his new home.

The 49ers are looking to snap a long streak of NCAA Tournament misses. The program last made the Big Dance in 2005, the fourth bid in five seasons for the program. Charlotte had a nice run of Tournament success in the late 1990s/early 2000s, winning first round games in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2001.

The program’s last postseason bid came in 2013, when they reached the NIT for the first time in six years.

