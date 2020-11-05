Ohio State Basketball Has Withdrawn From Early Season Tournament

Ohio State basketball was set to participate in the “Crossover Classic,” the early season college basketball tournament that took the place of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Now, it will not be participating in the new event in South Dakota.

South Dakota is currently experiencing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. It has also been added to the travel advisory by Ohio governor Mike DeWine, urging Ohioans to avoid travel there.

The Buckeyes were set to face Memphis to open the event. Creighton, Dayton, South Dakota State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wichita State are also pegged to participate. So far, it sounds like they’re still planning to play, though things have changed quickly with this event.

Duke was initially scheduled to play the tournament, when it was to be played as the Battle 4 Atlantis. Dayton replaced the Blue Devils, while South Dakota State stepped in after Utah dropped out of the event.

Ohio State has withdrawn from the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota due to the spike in cases in the state, and a 14-day quarantine upon returning to Ohio, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 5, 2020

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Nov. 25 and run for three days. Playing the event in South Dakota would put the rest of the Buckeyes’ non-conference schedule at risk.

The team is currently scheduled to face Morehead State, Alabama A&M, and Notre Dame in the weeks after the Crossover Classic. Those games fall within the quarantine period that the team may have been required to go through, so the decision is very understandable.

November 25 is the new start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season. We’ll see if Ohio State finds a new game or two to replace the big potential matchups they lose here.

