Braxton Miller Reacts To Ohio State’s NFL Draft Dominance

The start to the 2020 NFL Draft was something of a coronation of the Ohio State football program. All three picks so far played for the Buckeyes during their college careers.

Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, as expected. He obviously reps LSU a bit harder, as that is where he developed from game manager to Heisman winner, but he’s still a proud Ohioan. He is heading back home to play for the Bengals.

He was followed by former teammates Chase Young, who went No. 2 to the Washington Redskins, and Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick by the Detroit Lions. That made for a clean Buckeye trifecta.

Braxton Miller is pretty pumped with the start. The free agent former superstar Buckeyes quarterback turned wide receiver is very excited with seeing three of his fellow Buckeyes. In all caps, he tweeted “OSU GANG!!” moments ago.

OSU GANG ‼️ — BRAXTON MILLER (@BraxtonMiller5) April 24, 2020

Miller is still trying to get his own footing in the NFL. A year after switching positions, when J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones, and a young Joe Burrow were all in the Ohio State quarterback room, he went in the third round to the Houston Texans.

Miller has 21 games under his belt over two seasons, with 34 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017, with the Texans. In recent seasons, he has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers practice squads.

Hopefully he’ll get another chance, as more Buckeyes continue to flood the pro ranks.

[Braxton Miller]