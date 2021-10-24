Ohio State Insider Shares Absolutely Absurd Stat About Buckeyes Offense

Ohio State football looked a bit disheveled earlier in the year, especially during the Week 2 loss at home to Oregon. Over the last few weeks, however, the Buckeyes have been lights out, and basically unstoppable on offense.

On Oct. 2, the Buckeyes scored a dominant 52-13 road win at Rutgers. With about five minutes left in the first quarter of that game, Noah Ruggles knocked through a 23-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-0.

C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes to four straight touchdown drives before running out the clock to end the half up 45-6. He led another touchdown drive at the start of the third quarter, before Kyle McCord came in to play the rest of the game.

The 66-17 win over Maryland looked similar. Stroud and the offense scored on eight straight drives, aside from letting the clock expire to end the first half, before McCord came in. Today, against Indiana, they opened with six straight TDs to go up 44-7. As Jerry Emig notes, that makes 19-straight touchdowns for the C.J. Stroud-led Ohio State offense, outside of drives when they were running out the clock.

This is bananas! The @OhioStateFB offense with C.J. Stroud at quarterback has scored touchdowns on 19 consecutive drives starting with the first drive following the field goal vs. Rutgers and not counting any drives (a kneel down) where Ohio State wasn't trying to score. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) October 24, 2021

The streak did come to an end shortly thereafter. After a three-and-out, Jesse Mirco came in for a rare punt with 9:32 left in the third quarter.

Of course, moments ago Stroud found Jeremy Ruckert for a two-yard touchdown to push things to 51-7. Make it 20 of 21 touchdown drives for the Buckeyes’ first team.

OSU looked like it had taken a step back earlier in the year. The last few weeks really challenge that notion. It would not surprise to see this team in the mix when the College Football Playoff rolls around later this year.

[Jerry Emig]