2 Ohio State Players Make Way-Too-Early 2020 All-American Team

Ohio State football will once again reload for the 2020 season. With the return of quarterback Justin Fields, a 2019 Heisman finalist, and numerous other star players, the Buckeyes will be a heavy favorite to once again win the Big Ten.

Fields is the headliner of the team, and will be one of the preseason Heisman favorites as well. With he and Trevor Lawrence both returning for their junior seasons, we could have a pretty strong race for that award, and for the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN released a “way too early All-America team” for next season. Lawrence edges out Fields for the one quarterback spot on the list, but Ohio State is well-represented.

Two Buckeye standouts crack the team. First, All-American guard Wyatt Davis, a centerpiece of what should be a very good offensive line:

“From the time he was pressed into a starting role as a redshirt freshman during the Buckeyes’ stretch run in 2018, Davis has been a huge piece of the Ohio State offense. He returns for his third season after earning first-team All-America honors a year ago as the Buckeyes’ right guard. He’ll do so with two other talented underclassmen up front who decided to return to school, center Josh Myers and tackle Thayer Munford, which ought to make returning Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields mighty happy.”

On defense, Ohio State returns one of the best cornerbacks in the country, Shaun Wade. While Jeff Okudah is off to the 2020 NFL Draft, where he could be a top five or 10 pick, Wade will return to headline the always-talented Buckeye secondary.

“The Buckeyes were holding their breath that they wouldn’t lose both Jeff Okudah and Wade early to the NFL draft. So when Wade elected to return for his redshirt junior season, it was a huge relief for the Ohio State defensive staff. The 6-1, 195-pound Wade has the size and versatility to play several different spots in the secondary and will now get a chance to be the Buckeyes’ lockdown corner after finishing second to Okudah last season with eight pass breakups.”

Only Alabama has more selections with four, while Clemson, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State each have two players each as well.

[ESPN]