Ohio State CB Reportedly Out For Season With Achilles Injury

Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles, 247Sports reported on Monday night.

The Buckeyes cornerback injured his ankle on Saturday against Penn State. He was carted off the field and did not return.

Ohio State went on to beat the Nittany Lions handily, 38-25, to improve to 2-0. Justin Fields led the way for the Buckeyes with 318 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Brown is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown is out for the season with an Achilles injury, @Bucknuts247 reports:https://t.co/1MBHMu9CsQ pic.twitter.com/19ncEnT1E9 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 3, 2020

The loss of Brown in the Ohio State secondary will definitely be felt. The junior often rotated through the line-up, often serving as the Buckeyes nickel corner. He also reliably backed-up starters Sevyn Banks and Shaun Wade.

Earlier in October, Ohio State special teams coordinator and safeties coach Matt Barnes complimented Brown heading into the season opener.

“Tyreke Johnson is a guy who has played a bunch of snaps opposite of Shaun and is playing at a high level,” Barnes said. “And then you’re getting into Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown and those guys are elite. So, I think we’ve got a really good group and it’s just about finding ways to get those guys the reps they need to be ready when it counts.”

Johnson seems to be a frontrunner to replace Brown in the secondary, but it remains to be seen what the Buckeyes will do this upcoming weekend.

Ohio State (2-0) plays Rutgers (1-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.