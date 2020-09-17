Ohio State CB Shaun Wade Announces Official Decision On 2020 Season

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade – one of the best players in college football – is returning to play for the Buckeyes this season.

It’s been a thrilling couple of days for Ohio State and the Big Ten. Just days ago, the conference was planning to delay the fall football season until early on in 2021. The conference’s decision sparked several top Ohio State players to opt out of the season – Wade included.

But the Big Ten has since reversed course. The conference’s 2020 season will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24, meaning the Buckeyes are back in the national championship hunt.

Wade joined ESPN’s SportsCenter on Thursday evening to announce his future plans. Rather than opting out of the 2020 season like he originally planned, the Ohio State cornerback announced he is returning to school and will play for the Buckeyes this fall.

Wade also announced the news himself with an epic hype video. Check it out below.

It’s been a roller-coaster couple of days for Wade and the Buckeyes. The Ohio State CB announced just three days ago that he was forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. But plenty has changed within the last 72 hours.

With Wade back in the mix, the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the 2020 season with one of their best teams ever assembled. It’s safe to say Ryan Day’s excited Wade’s returning for the year.

Wade and the vaunted Buckeyes return to the gridiron the weekend of Oct. 23-24.