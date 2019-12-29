Ohio State WR Chris Olave Explains What Happened On Game-Ending Interception

After a blowout in the early game between LSU and Oklahoma, tonight’s College Football Playoff headliner between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson delivered. The two teams went back-and-forth in the game’s waning moments, but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, disaster struck late.

Down 29-23 after the two sides traded scores, Ohio State got to work moving down the field against the Tigers defense. After some nice chunk plays on throws to J.K. Dobbins, Justin Fields looked for Chris Olave over the middle in the end zone on 2nd-and-7 from the Clemson 23, with 37 seconds remaining.

Had Olave stayed on his route, it looked like Ohio State might’ve had a chance at a game-tying touchdown, with an extra point to go ahead. Instead, he broke off his route, and then slipped.

Fields’ throw was instead picked off without a challenge by Clemson’s Nolan Turner, sealing the win for the Tigers.

At the time, it was unclear if it was a miscommunication between the two, or if either Olave or Fields had made a wrong read on an option route. After the game, the receiver explained what happened.

Per Pete Thamel, Olave thought that he saw Fields scrambling to extend the play, so he broke off the route and tried to head to the open area of the end zone. That obviously wasn’t the case, leading to the devastating pick.

Chris Olave took full blame for the play at the end. Said it was “my mistake” and that it was his fault OSU lost. He thought Justin Fields scrambled so he broke off his route. Classy kid. He answered every question. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 29, 2019

Credit Olave for hanging in there and answering questions about what is probably one of the worst moments of his football career. He’s been a huge playmaker for the Buckeyes this season, and caught the team’s lone touchdown pass tonight, finishing with three catches for 50 yards.

Clemson advances on to New Orleans, where it has an all-Tiger showdown with LSU for a national title on January 13.

