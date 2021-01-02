Former Buckeyes Star Has Blunt Message For Clemson Fans

Ohio State and Clemson fans may be getting a bit of déjà vu from last year’s College Football Playoff. One of the biggest plays of the first half, from a few moments ago, was James Skalski’s targeting ejection after a big hit on Justin Fields.

Skalski led the the crown of his helmet, drilling Fields right around the ribs. Fields was down on the turf for a while, and after a review, referees ejected the Tigers linebacker. The Ohio State quarterback is clearly hurting after the play.

Skalski is no stranger to hits like this. He was ejected from last January’s national championship against LSU for a hit on Justin Jefferson, a similar tackle to this one, where he led with the crown despite not hitting the opposing player up high.

Last year’s Ohio State-Clemson semifinal game also featured a controversial targeting call, but against the Buckeyes. Shaun Wade, the Buckeyes’ top cornerback this year, was thrown out for a hit on Trevor Lawrence, which turned into a huge momentum swing towards the Tigers in that game. Former Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell doesn’t feel bad for Skalski or Clemson after that call last year. Not one bit.

I don’t wanna hear nothing cause the same thing happened to us last year — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) January 2, 2021

For a bit, it looked like we might have another classic on our hands. Ohio State is the one threatening to run away with this one.

The Buckeyes have now scored touchdowns on five-straight drives to end the half, taking a 35-14 lead into the break after outscoring the Tigers 21-0 in the third quarter. Fields may be banged up, but he’s absolutely dealing, completing 16-of-18 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Trey Sermon has 121 yards and a score on the ground already as well.

You can never count out Trevor Lawrence and Clemson though. We’ll see if he has some magic in that arm in the second half.

The winner of this Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal will face Alabama in Miami on Monday, Jan. 11 for the national title.

