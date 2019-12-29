Maurice Clarett Has A Halftime Message For Ohio State

Ohio State jumped out to a 16-0 lead in tonight’s Fiesta Bowl against Clemson. With that lead cut to two by halftime, the Buckeyes have to feel like they needed to get more at the game’s outset.

OSU settled for three field goals after opening the game with a touchdown. The team has moved the ball extremely well against the Tigers’ defense, but has struggled deep in the red zone.

Add in an injury to J.K. Dobbins, Shaun Wade’s very controversial ejection, and some general referee complaints, and Buckeye fans aren’t having nearly as good a time as they were to start the game, when Clemson looked way out of sorts.

Former Ohio State star running back Maurice Clarett doesn’t want to hear it though. The national champion tweeted right around halftime, sending a clear message: no excuses, just make adjustments.

Players get injured, players can get ejected, players can be playing bad…… so what… make adjustments and win — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 29, 2019

Dobbins just came off the field after a play on which he was not touched, favoring the ankle that was heavily taped from the first half injury. It’s a very bad sign for the Buckeyes.

Of course, Clemson hasn’t been without its own adversity. Star wide receiver Tee Higgins is back now, but missed most of the first half after taking a shot to the head. Trevor Lawrence also left the game briefly after the Shaun Wade hit, on which the Buckeyes star was tossed for targeting, and has taken some other big shots.

Both of these teams have more than enough talent to overcome a lot in a given game. We should have a great finish in Arizona, with a trip to the national title to play LSU on the line.

