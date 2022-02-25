Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Reveals Player Was Hospitalized This Week

The Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team needed overtime to beat the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this week. But one player apparently gave so much that he needed to go to the hospital.

Speaking to the media this week, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann revealed that star forward E.J. Liddell needed to go to the hospital the night after the 80-69 win over Indiana. He said that Liddell needed fluids because of the flu.

“My man needed fluids the night after the IU game. He was in the hospital for a little bit because of flu,” Holtmann said.

Liddell certainly went all out in the Indiana game. He played a season-high 43 minutes, recording 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that the hospital stay affected Liddell that much. Just three days later he played 35 minutes and scored 21 points in a win over Illinois.

Ohio State fans are already considering the Indiana game to be E.J. Liddell’s version of “the flu game,” a reference to Michael Jordan’s flu game in the 1997 NBA Finals.

“He did it. The “EJ flu game” everyone,” one fan wrote.

“Give him the national player of the year trophy just for this tbh,” wrote another.

“EJ Liddell, the flu game,” a Michigan fan tweeted.

Ohio State have all kinds of momentum now heading into the final four games of the regular season. If E.J. Liddell keeps playing this tough, they’ll be dangerous in March.