Ohio State Staffer Says 1 Justin Fields Criticism Is ‘Nonsense’

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a hit against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Every year, first-round quarterback prospects have their skill sets and resumes dissected by scouts and draft experts. Justin Fields is no exception.

The Ohio State star and potential top-10 pick’s physical tools aren’t really in question. Fields has the size, arm and speed that NFL teams are looking for.

However, there have been some questions about the former five-star recruit’s ability to go through progressions and read the defense. One Ohio State staff member says those criticisms are unfair.

In fact, the exact word the staffer used, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, was “nonsense.”

It should be noted that multiple draft analysts have attempted to debunk this knock against Fields. Also, there have been quarterbacks saddled with the “one-read” label who came in and were successful in the NFL.

Ultimately, it only takes one team–the one that drafts him–to be fully confident in Fields’ intelligence and processing ability, as well as the physical gifts that are so readily apparent.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.