Ohio State Staffer Says 1 Justin Fields Criticism Is ‘Nonsense’

Every year, first-round quarterback prospects have their skill sets and resumes dissected by scouts and draft experts. Justin Fields is no exception.

The Ohio State star and potential top-10 pick’s physical tools aren’t really in question. Fields has the size, arm and speed that NFL teams are looking for.

However, there have been some questions about the former five-star recruit’s ability to go through progressions and read the defense. One Ohio State staff member says those criticisms are unfair.

In fact, the exact word the staffer used, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, was “nonsense.”

Just talked to a personnel guy here at @OhioStateFB who said the recent questions about Justin Fields and how he goes through progressions are nonsense. Laughed and said, if your first read is open, of course you throw to your first read. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 30, 2021

It should be noted that multiple draft analysts have attempted to debunk this knock against Fields. Also, there have been quarterbacks saddled with the “one-read” label who came in and were successful in the NFL.

Ultimately, it only takes one team–the one that drafts him–to be fully confident in Fields’ intelligence and processing ability, as well as the physical gifts that are so readily apparent.