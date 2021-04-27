Ohio State Adds Former NFL Linebacker To Coaching Staff

Ryan Day has one of the more stacked coaching staffs in college football. This week, he added another person with NFL experience to help coach Ohio State football.

Cincinnati native Ricky Brown played his college ball at Boston College, before a seven year pro career. The former undrafted free agent was an Oakland Raider from 2006-10, and again in 2011, with a brief stint with the New England Patriots in between. He finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

Since 2014, he’s been working his way through the college coaching ranks. He has been a quality control coach at USC, special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at his alma mater BC, and most recently, linebackers coach at Lafayette. Now, he returns to his home state to serve as special teams quality control coach.

On Monday, Ricky Brown announced his latest gig. He’ll be working alongside Parker Fleming and Zach Woodke with the special teams units.

Brown moves into the role vacated by Fleming. He is Ohio State’s new special teams coordinator.

Matt Barnes, who led that unit last year, is now the full-time secondary coach for the Buckeyes.

If there is a major area of potential improvement for the Buckeyes, it is on special teams. Per ESPN‘s final SP+ rankings for the 2020 season, Ohio State finished second overall, second in offense, 1oth in defense… and 86th in special teams. Obviously it didn’t hold them back much—Day’s program reached the national championship game, but there’s always room to get better.