Ohio State Commit Reacts To Rumor About Decommitting From Buckeyes

Ohio State recruit CJ Hicks is having no part of the rumors floating around about his commitment to the program.

National director of recruiting for Rivals.com, Mike Farrell, tweeted speculation that the four-star outside linebacker could potentially flip his commitment from the Buckeyes to Cincinnati. Farrell sited Luke Fickell and the Bearcats’ early recruiting efforts as his rational for the switch up.

FACT or FICTION: 5⭐️ CJ Hicks could flip from #OhioState to #Cincinnati. I say FACT! LINK: https://t.co/mqpnQ9Fbuj The #Bearcats were his first offer, he loves Fickell and Hicks knows he can find his way to the NFL no matter where he goes. I’m not saying this happens, but… pic.twitter.com/ZW8Dnh2nS2 — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 3, 2020

Hicks shut this rumor down the following day. On Friday, the elite defensive recruit took to Twitter to express his loyalty to Ohio State.

“I’m a Buckeye stop the rumors,” Hicks wrote.

I’m a Buckeye stop the rumors. — CJ Hicks ♛ (@imcjhicks) December 4, 2020

Coming out of Dayton, Ohio, Hicks is one of the most highly touted defenders in the 2022 class. In fact, he’s the No. 2 OLB and No. 35 overall ranked player in his class, according to 247Sports. Hicks fielded offers from some of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Clemson and Oregon — but ultimately committed to Ohio State earlier this year.

Hicks’ commitment added on to an already stacked 2022 recruiting class. The outside linebacker joined five-star recruits Quinn Ewers (No. 1 ranked pro style QB), Caleb Burton (No. 2 ranked wide receiver) and Gabe Powers (No. 1 outside linebacker). This class is already ranked No. 1 in the country for 2022.

Hicks is expected to find his way into the NFL no matter where he ends up playing. People can make all the speculation they want, but it looks like the linebacker will be a tried and true Buckeye.

As good as Ohio State look now, the future is even brighter.

The Buckeyes will look to push their record to a perfect 5-0 against Michigan State on Saturday.