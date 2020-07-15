Ohio State Commit Takes Aim At Clemson: “Commits Are Waking Up”

On Tuesday night, four-star corner recruit Jordan Hancock reportedly announced his decommitment from Clemson.

Hancock, the No. 6 corner in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports, is now expected to land with a Big Ten team. According to the latest Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports, Ohio State is the heavy favorite.

Not long after his reported decision to back off his Clemson commitment, an Ohio State commit made a bold comment about the Tigers’ football program. Four-star defensive lineman recruit Tunmise Adeleye made headlines with his statement.

“Some Clemson commits are waking up… I pray many more will,” he said on Twitter. The rivalry between Clemson and Ohio State seems to be alive and well with his comment.

Some Clemson commits are waking up… I pray many more will — 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) July 15, 2020

Five-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman decommitted from Clemson earlier this offseason.

The most recent decommitment, though, may have something to do with a resurfaced video of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney – at least that’s what Adeleye seems to be suggesting.

In a press conference responding to Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem, Swinney made some interesting suggestions. He dismissed the idea that there are racial disparities in the country in part because Barack Obama was President at the time.

He openly called for people to move out of the country, rather than criticize the United States.

There wasn’t much made of the video at the time. However, after it resurfaced, top recruits called Swinney out.