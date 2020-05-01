Ohio State Commit Has Bold Goal For College Football Career

Ohio State has built one of the best programs in college football. The Buckeyes have won at least 11 games in each of the last eight seasons. Future recruits know that winning conference titles there isn’t the goal, it’s an expectation.

When the Buckeyes lost Urban Meyer following the 2018 season, there was some concern about whether or not Ryan Day could sustain the winning culture. Any doubt was erased when he led the team to a 13-1 record that includes dominant wins over several rivals.

Day has also done an excellent job at recruiting future Buckeyes, which includes landing a commitment from five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson. He’s the No. 17 recruit and No. 2 running back from the 2021 class, per 247Sports.

Even though Henderson is still a year away from suiting up for Ohio State, he’s already excited about the prospect of competing for a title-contending program. Earlier today, he tweeted “I want to win 4 National Championships.”

I want to win 4 National Championships.. — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreveyonH15) May 1, 2020

Just winning one championship would be quite the accomplishment for Henderson, but it doesn’t hurt to have lofty goals.

Since 2014, the Buckeyes have made three appearances in the College Football Playoff. The program, led by Meyer, captured the national title in that first year, winning the first-ever playoff by beating Alabama and Oregon.

If this trend continues, Henderson would get at least one opportunity to compete for a national title. That might not be enough for the five-star tailback though.

Obviously the odds of Henderson winning four championships are extremely low. However, the Buckeyes have to be thrilled they have a player with this winning mindset on board for 2021.