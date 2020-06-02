Ohio State President Estimates How Much Revenue Has Been Lost

If the COVID-19 pandemic causes a delay or cancellation of college football season, the financial ramifications will be dire.

We’re already seeing the effects of the shutdown in athletic departments nationwide. Even an institution like Ohio State is not immune.

In a letter to the OSU community released today, Drake said the school is projecting a loss of $300 million in revenue for this fiscal year, which concludes at the end of the month.

Drake added that they “anticipate that the upcoming fiscal year will present further budgetary challenges due to COVID-19.”

“Like many other colleges and universities throughout the state and nation, no source of revenue on our campuses has gone unaffected by this pandemic,” Drake wrote. “This has resulted in significant budgetary hurdles, revenue loss and financial uncertainty. “In FY2020, ending June 30, 2020, we estimate that we will experience a loss of $300 million in revenue sources across the university and Wexner Medical Center. This significant shortfall has been addressed through several actions, including: a hiring pause with exceptions for essential services and key faculty and research positions; a pause to some capital projects; a pause in off-cycle salary increases; a restriction on university travel; greater stringency around non-essential procurement and other operating expenditures; and the use of limited strategic cash reserves and the availability of federal stimulus funds via the CARES Act.”

Drake added that Ohio State “is not planning to institute furloughs at the present time” but that the Board of Trustees is considering passing a rule this week allowing for the creation of a furlough policy.

“Historically, the university has not had a furlough policy, and this action would allow the university to provide the general framework for employee furloughs,” Drake said.

Getting back to football: Ohio State athletes are scheduled to return to campus next week. The 2020 football season, if it begins on time, will get underway on Sept. 5 against Bowling Green.