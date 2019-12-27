Ohio State DB Brendon White Announces Transfer Destination

Earlier this month, Ohio State safety Brendon White entered the transfer portal with plans to find a new program. Now it appears he’s found his destination – and will be reuniting with one of his former coaches.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, White revealed that he is transferring to Rutgers University. The move reunites White with newly-appointed head coach Greg Schiano, who served as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018.

Despite a breakout campaign under Schiano in 2018, White has been utilized only sparingly this year. Eleven Warriors noted that he’s recorded only 176 snaps this year. He will have one more year of eligibility.

But White isn’t the only former Buckeyes player heading to Piscataway. Defensive tackle Malik Barrow, who spent 2019 at UCF after playing for Ohio State, is also joining the Scarlet Knights.

Back in 2017, White was considered a four-star prospect and the No. 126 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports. He was the No. 3 athlete in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Ohio.

He’ll be a big addition for the Scarlet Knights, who have had only a handful of prospects rated that highly in the past few years.

So far, it looks like bringing in Greg Schiano is having exactly the kind of effect the school wanted.