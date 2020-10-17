The Spun

Ohio State DB Kourt Williams Reportedly Out For Season After ACL Injury

A closeup of an Ohio State football helmet on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The 2020 season hasn’t started yet for Ohio State, but the program has already taken a huge hit on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Austin Ward of Lettermen Row, Ohio State freshman Kourt Williams suffered a knee injury during training camp that will require surgery. The belief right now is that he injured his ACL, which will obviously put his freshman season on hold.

Ohio State has high hopes for Williams, who is the No. 166 overall recruit from the 2020 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He has the potential to be a hybrid linebacker/safety for the Buckeyes for years to come.

Williams was the first defensive player from Ohio State’s 2020 class to have his black stripe removed. It’s a school ritual that represents a player being worthy of suiting up for the Buckeyes.

We’d have to imagine that Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff are upset over Williams’ injury.

Day had high praise for Williams in the offseason, saying “I’ll be surprised if he’s not a captain when he’s here.”

The versatile four-star still has plenty of time to make a name for himself at Ohio State. For now though, he’ll have to rehab from an unfortunate knee injury.

Ohio State will begin its 2020 season at home next Saturday against Nebraska. We’ll see how Day’s defense performs without Williams.

[Lettermen Row]


