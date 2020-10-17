Ohio State DB Kourt Williams Reportedly Out For Season After ACL Injury

The 2020 season hasn’t started yet for Ohio State, but the program has already taken a huge hit on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Austin Ward of Lettermen Row, Ohio State freshman Kourt Williams suffered a knee injury during training camp that will require surgery. The belief right now is that he injured his ACL, which will obviously put his freshman season on hold.

Ohio State has high hopes for Williams, who is the No. 166 overall recruit from the 2020 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He has the potential to be a hybrid linebacker/safety for the Buckeyes for years to come.

Williams was the first defensive player from Ohio State’s 2020 class to have his black stripe removed. It’s a school ritual that represents a player being worthy of suiting up for the Buckeyes.

We’d have to imagine that Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff are upset over Williams’ injury.

BREAKING: Ohio State defensive back Kourt Williams suffered an ACL injury in training camp, and he is expected to miss his highly anticipated freshman season. Few newcomers had been generating the buzz that Williams had so far with the Buckeyes. https://t.co/hyuJfHTO9C — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) October 17, 2020

Day had high praise for Williams in the offseason, saying “I’ll be surprised if he’s not a captain when he’s here.”

The versatile four-star still has plenty of time to make a name for himself at Ohio State. For now though, he’ll have to rehab from an unfortunate knee injury.

Ohio State will begin its 2020 season at home next Saturday against Nebraska. We’ll see how Day’s defense performs without Williams.

[Lettermen Row]