Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Reacts To Shaun Wade’s Announcement

Few people are as excited for Shaun Wade’s return to Ohio State football than Buckeye defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

A short time ago, Wade announced he would be suiting up for Ohio State this season. Earlier this week, the standout cornerback said he intended to opt out of the campaign and focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Having Wade back is a massive boost to the OSU roster and the defense specifically. Not surprisingly, Coombs took to Twitter to celebrate having one of his most important pieces available this fall.

“🅱️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️M‼️Unbelievable! The maturity & selfless nature of this young man AND this team will be legendary at OSU! #ShaunWade #icantbelieveigettocoachhimagain! #thanksRandyandGwen #letsgoooooo! #herecometheBuckeyes #loveofyourteammatesisreallypowerfulstuff! #BIA! #Fight,” Coombs wrote.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019, Wade played in all 14 games for the Buckeyes, recording 26 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.

With Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah in the NFL, Wade will play on the outside this season after spending much of last year in the slot. He should be able to adapt well to his new surroundings.

Ohio State will open up its 2020 season the weekend of October 23-24.