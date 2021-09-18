The Spun

Ohio State Is Making A Notable Change On Defense Today

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs talks to players.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs talks to his players in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Embattled Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is switching up his vantage point for today’s game against Tulsa.

Coombs is not on the sideline for the Buckeyes today, and will instead coach from the press box. Head coach Ryan Day hinted such a move could be coming earlier in the week.

Defensive backfield coach Matt Barnes has shifted down to the field in Coombs’ place. It is unclear who will be calling plays for the Buckeyes.

Coombs has come under fire for Ohio State’s defensive performance in its first two games. The Buckeyes surrendered 31 points in a win over Minnesota and 35 in last week’s loss to Oregon

No matter what coaches are stationed where, Ohio State should be able to overwhelm Tulsa today on talent alone. If the Buckeye defense struggles again, alarms will really be going off.

Ohio State and Tulsa just got underway in Columbus. You can watch the game on FS1.

