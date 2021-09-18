Ohio State Is Making A Notable Change On Defense Today

Embattled Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is switching up his vantage point for today’s game against Tulsa.

Coombs is not on the sideline for the Buckeyes today, and will instead coach from the press box. Head coach Ryan Day hinted such a move could be coming earlier in the week.

Defensive backfield coach Matt Barnes has shifted down to the field in Coombs’ place. It is unclear who will be calling plays for the Buckeyes.

Coombs has come under fire for Ohio State’s defensive performance in its first two games. The Buckeyes surrendered 31 points in a win over Minnesota and 35 in last week’s loss to Oregon

Kerry Coombs is up in the press box today. — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 18, 2021

As expected, @OhioStateFB DC Kerry Coombs is upstairs in the press box for the first time, and defensive secondary coach Matt Barnes is down on the sideline. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) September 18, 2021

No matter what coaches are stationed where, Ohio State should be able to overwhelm Tulsa today on talent alone. If the Buckeye defense struggles again, alarms will really be going off.

Ohio State and Tulsa just got underway in Columbus. You can watch the game on FS1.