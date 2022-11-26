Ohio State Defensive Coordinator's Old Comment About Michigan Offense Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines evades a tackle during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made it sound like his unit was ready to shut down Michigan's offense this weekend.

"They're a team that wants to wear you down and then get on you in the fourth quarter," Knowles said. "I think we have answers for that."

So far, Ohio State's defense has not had the answers for Michigan's offense.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has over 260 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Cornelius Johnson has been electric, hauling in four passes for 160 yards.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Ohio State's defense just gave up a 75-yard rushing touchdown to Donovan Edwards with roughly seven minutes remaining.

Knowles will have a lot of questions to face after this game is over. His defense has been flat-out awful this afternoon.

If Ohio State is going to make an epic comeback in the fourth quarter, it'll need C.J. Stroud to put the team on his back. After all, the defense isn't holding up its end of the bargain.