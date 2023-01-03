Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of Ohio Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ohio Bobcats on September 6, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz.

Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023.

A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered 19 tackles and four sacks in 2022. In his final game as a Buckeye, he produced two stops and one-half sack in Ohio State's 42-41 College Football Playoff loss to Georgia.

For his career, Jean-Baptiste made 53 tackles (10.5) for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He appeared in two games as a true freshman, preserving a redshirt campaign, before assuming a role as a critical backup in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste made two starts and played in six games during the 2020 COVID season before compiling 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games in 2021.