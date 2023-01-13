Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of Ohio Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ohio Bobcats on September 6, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.

Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Overall, Jean-Baptiste had 51 career tackles and eight sacks at Ohio State.

It's possible that Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington played a role in landing Jean-Baptiste.

Prior to joining the Fighting Irish's staff, Washington was a linebackers coach for the Buckeyes. He spent three years with Jean-Baptiste at Ohio State.

Even though Ohio State is losing Jean-Baptiste, the defensive line in Columbus should be just fine next season.

Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau will return for the 2023 season. Omari Abor, Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson should all be back in the fold as well.