Ohio State Has Developed A Coronavirus Test With Faster Results

We typically write about Ohio State for its athletic prowess, but the Buckeyes are leaders in the medical community, as well.

Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center is in the thick of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The medical center has reportedly helped develop a coronavirus test with quicker results.

The school announced this week that the medical center and Battelle joined forces to develop “a new rapid, sensitive diagnostic test for COVID-19.”

Results through the new test could come as quickly as five hours. Most nationwide tests so far have taken days to get results.

.@Battelle and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have jointly developed a new rapid, sensitive diagnostic test for COVID-19. Click here https://t.co/hqPteK12EL to read more about this exciting discovery!#OSUWexMed #InThisTogetherOhio #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/26pZAlHToD — Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Jobs (@WexMedJobs) April 1, 2020

“Ohio State and Battelle teams have shown incredible leadership and ingenuity in moving this project forward so rapidly,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “With this collaboration, we will increase testing right here in Ohio to better help health care professionals and public health officials understand, treat and prevent the spread of the virus.”

Ohio State had more on the great news:

Results of the test can be available in as few as five hours. Initially, the system can process approximately 200 tests per day, but when the infrastructure is fully built over the coming weeks, the goal is to process more than 1,000 test swabs per day.

You can read the Buckeyes’ full release here.