Over the weekend, Ohio State received scary news when a player on the football team was injured in a shooting.

Buckeyes senior defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was reportedly the victim of a gunshot wound. Police reportedly found Garrett after spotting a trail of blood and shell casings in the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue off Ohio State’s campus.

Medical personnel transported Garrett to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. In the days following the shooting, he continued to recover.

On Tuesday night, Garrett himself took to Twitter with a message for fans following the shooting. The senior defensive lineman said he is okay and his recovery is going well.

“I would first like to thank God for keeping his hedge of protection during this time. I want to thank the first responders from the Columbus PD, the EMTs and the doctors and nurses who took care of me at the Wexner Medical Center,” he said in a statement.

Garrett went on to thank his family and friends for their support before providing an update on his health.

“I want to inform everyone that I am okay and my recovery is going well,” he said.

Garrett was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. The Las Vegas native has been a solid contributor for Ohio State.

He played in 11 games last season, recording 10 tackles.

We wish Garrett well as he continues to recover.