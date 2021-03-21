Ohio State Football Star Defends E.J. Liddell After Online Harassment

Oral Roberts’ huge 15-over-2-seed upset of Ohio State should be one of the coolest stories of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, it has been a sullied by the horrible things sent to Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell after the game.

Liddell shared some really horrible messages sent to him after the team’s loss, in which he had in impressive 23 point, 14 rebound game but missed some big late free throws. “Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” he said.

Ohio State police are looking into the threatening messages. He’s received support from numerous people across the Ohio State and college basketball communities.

Among them is Buckeyes football star Haskell Garrett. The veteran defensive lineman took to Twitter to defend Liddell on Saturday, as the harassment of Liddell became one of the big stories stemming from the first day of the NCAA Tournament.

WE ARE MORE THAN JUST ATHLETES‼️ pic.twitter.com/hubZxhEqdR — Haskell Garrett (@HASKELL_808) March 20, 2021

“To Buckeye nation and to whomever sports fan this may concern, if you call yourself a fan and supporter of the scarlet and gray or really any college institution or organization – then you shouldn’t be there only for the highs, but also the lows,” Haskell said. “We are people outside of our respected sports. The messages we as athletes receive when we are not victorious are cruel and inhuman. Just think if that was your son or daughter receiving such messages.”

Garrett says that he doesn’t know E.J. Liddell well, but “you’re a Buckeye and you left it all out on the court. I know you’ll be back better and stronger next season.” He says that he has the Buckeyes star basketball player’s back.

[Haskell Garrett]