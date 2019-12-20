Ohio State Expected To Have Star Player Back For Kentucky Game

One of the best non-conference college basketball games of the season is nearly upon us. Two title contenders – No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Kentucky – will battle it out on the hardwood on Saturday afternoon. Conference and team bragging rights are up for grabs.

The Buckeyes are looking to make a statement against the traditional blue-blood Wildcats. Fortunately for Ohio State, star guard Duane Washington is expected to play. But there is one precaution.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman offers the latest: “Duane Washington is expected to play tomorrow against Kentucky in Las Vegas — as long as he is able to practice today.”

Ohio State’s Duane Washington is expected to play tomorrow against Kentucky in Las Vegas — as long as he is able to practice today, source told @Stadium. Washington has missed the last couple games due to a rib injury. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 20, 2019

If Washington practices without any issues on Friday, it looks like he’ll be all set for Saturday’s contest. Buckeye Nation is hoping the guard is good to go.

Washington’s been a key piece of this Ohio State team to start the season. The 6-foot-4 guard is the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game.

Washington was unable to play this past Sunday against Minnesota due to back spasms. Ohio State struggled without him.

Subsequently, the Buckeyes dropped their first game of the season in a 84-71 defeat to the Golden Gophers.

Ohio State will look to bounce back on Saturday against Kentucky. Buckeyes vs. Wildcats tips off at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS.