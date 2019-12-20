The Spun

Ohio State Expected To Have Star Player Back For Kentucky Game

A closeup of Ohio State's mascot during a basketball game.BOISE, ID - MARCH 15: The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits mascot perform during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 15, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the best non-conference college basketball games of the season is nearly upon us. Two title contenders – No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Kentucky – will battle it out on the hardwood on Saturday afternoon. Conference and team bragging rights are up for grabs.

The Buckeyes are looking to make a statement against the traditional blue-blood Wildcats. Fortunately for Ohio State, star guard Duane Washington is expected to play. But there is one precaution.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman offers the latest: “Duane Washington is expected to play tomorrow against Kentucky in Las Vegas — as long as he is able to practice today.”

If Washington practices without any issues on Friday, it looks like he’ll be all set for Saturday’s contest. Buckeye Nation is hoping the guard is good to go.

Washington’s been a key piece of this Ohio State team to start the season. The 6-foot-4 guard is the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game.

Washington was unable to play this past Sunday against Minnesota due to back spasms. Ohio State struggled without him.

Subsequently, the Buckeyes dropped their first game of the season in a 84-71 defeat to the Golden Gophers.

Ohio State will look to bounce back on Saturday against Kentucky. Buckeyes vs. Wildcats tips off at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

