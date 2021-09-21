The Spun

Ohio State Explains Reason For Low Attendance On Saturday

Ohio State football had its lowest crowd attendance since 1971 last Saturday when the Buckeyes played Tulsa.

Ohio State was coming off the heels of a devastating defeat to the Oregon Ducks in Columbus. A bummer of a result combined with a lackluster Week 3 opponent resulted in poor crowd attendance last Saturday.

Just 76,540 fans attended the Ohio State-Tulsa game. It’s the lowest attendance at an Ohio State football game since Sept. 11, 1971 when the Buckeyes played Iowa. 75,596 people attended that day.

Ohio State’s crowd last Saturday should have been much higher. According to the Buckeyes, there were 20,000 people who had tickets to the Ohio State-Tulsa game who wound up not attending.

It’d be interesting to find out how many of those who had tickets but didn’t attend are season-ticket holders.

The reality is the Ohio State fan-base expects greatness from the Buckeyes. OSU’s loss to Oregon was bound to draw out a few fair-weather fans. It sounds like you could classify at least 20,000 in that capacity.

The Buckeyes didn’t exactly put together a strong performance versus Tulsa, either. They struggled to pull away until the fourth quarter, but walked off with a 41-20 win.

Attendance at “The Shoe” this Saturday could be even worse. Ohio State takes on Akron. To make matters worse, it’s a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the Big Ten Network.

The Buckeyes’ crowd attendance should improve when they host Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 9. Three weeks later, they’ll host Penn State in what should be one of the best Big Ten games of the year.

