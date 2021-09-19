Look: Ohio State Fan’s NSFW Jersey Is Going Viral

Fans are finally back at Big Ten football games. That is exciting news for programs like Ohio State, that pack in tens of thousands of die-hards every week, but one member of the Buckeye faithful is getting some unwanted attention today.

OSU was at The Shoe this afternoon for a date with Tulsa. As has been the case throughout this season, the Buckeyes got out to a very slow start. TreVeyon Henderson carried the team, with an incredible 23 carry, 270 yard, three touchdown performance in a 41-20 win.

Over 76,000 fans turned out for the game today, a lower number than you’ll usually find in Columbus, but a pretty sizable COVID-19-era crowd. Among them: one grown man wearing a jersey with “Deez Nutz” on the back.

Of course he chose No. 69 for his custom jersey. Yes, it is a Buckeye nut pun, we get it, but still. Someone spent good money on this.

This man is like 50 with a Deez Nutz custom jersey. My god, just nuclear level of Ohio Man radiating from him. https://t.co/OuRGf0xkcn — Don Bellows (@freak_leader) September 18, 2021

Ohio State is known for some very interesting fans. This guy certainly fits the bill.

Ohio State bounced back from its loss to Oregon to land today’s win, as uninspired as it was at times. The team has a nice schedule ahead to get things rolling into the season’s biggest games.

After a home game against Akron, Ohio State is at Rutgers, and then hosts Maryland. Following a bye, they head to Indiana. The Hoosiers were one of their toughest tests last year, but haven’t looked the same in 2021. The next huge test will come at home on Oct. 30 against Penn State, but with how the Buckeyes have looked at the start of games, they can’t take sleepwalk through these coming games.

