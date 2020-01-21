Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With 2021 Scheduling News

Given how huge high school football is in Ohio, and the general dedication to college football Saturdays, Ohio State fans don’t like when their games are moved to during the week. Unfortunately for them, the 2021 season is now going to open on a Thursday.

The Buckeyes will begin their third season with Ryan Day at the helm on the road, against one of the most improved teams in the conference, Minnesota. The Golden Gophers went 11-2 this season, winning an entertaining Outback Bowl against Auburn to cap things off.

It is a tough trip to open the season. Sticking it on a Thursday night could cut down on how many Ohio State fans can make the trip too.

Per Eleven Warriors, making the change in schedule was likely Minnesota’s call. The Golden Gophers have made the Thursday opener something of a tradition:

“The scheduling switch follows convention for the Gophers, as Minnesota has started every season since 2013 on a Thursday night, but it will be Ohio State’s second Thursday night game since 2010, with the other coming in 2017 against Indiana. The Buckeyes have also played non-Saturday games against Northwestern on Friday this season, and against Virginia Tech on Monday to start the 2015 season. “While no formal announcement has been made from either program, Minnesota appears to have made the change to the schedule on Monday afternoon and The Ozone reports that the Minnesota athletic department confirmed the switch to them.”

The news has not be welcomed by the Buckeye faithful:

Thanks I hate it. — Mike (@Terminal_Fig) January 21, 2020

The Thursday night thing sucks, but starting with a conference game sucks more. Terrible idea. — Paul Enneking (@pjenneking) January 21, 2020

Garbage. Those games are for the jv. — Randy Parker 🇺🇸 (@RParker0313) January 21, 2020

The Buckeyes are staring down a very tough start to 2021. Nine days after the opener at Minnesota, they are set to host Pac-12 power Oregon. The Buckeyes round out their non-conference schedule with Tulsa and Akron to wrap up September.

Minnesota hosts a second straight Ohio squad, with the Miami RedHawks coming to town the following week, before a trip out to Colorado.