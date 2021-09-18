The Spun

Ohio State Fans Are Depressed By Today’s Performance

Ohio State fans holding Go Bucks signs during a football game.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ohio State was supposed to come out with a vengeance against Tulsa on Saturday and exercise a few demons following the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon last Saturday. It hasn’t happened so far.

Ohio State ended the first quarter tied with Tulsa 3-3. No, we’re not kidding. C.J. Stroud was inaccurate, the Buckeyes defense gave up big plays and the team as a whole was sleepwalking through the first quarter. Tulsa then added on another field goal to take a 6-3 lead early in the second.

We’re sure the Buckeyes will go on to beat Tulsa, but fans aren’t happy with how the team looks so far. We don’t blame them. This is Ohio State we’re talking about.

Ryan Day needs to get his team back on track in a hurry. The Buckeyes can’t let the loss to Oregon detour their entire season.

It’s still early, but fans are starting to panic.

This may be the worst Ohio State defense in some time.

“Can’t remember seeing a defense like this at Ohio State,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Tulsa is up 6-3 on Ohio State in the second quarter. Adjust your expectations accordingly,” said another.

Take a look at what other fans are saying about Ohio State’s performance versus Tulsa on Saturday.

The good news is Ohio State just took a 10-6 lead. The bad news is that it took as long as it did.

Tune into FS1 to catch the rest of the Buckeyes’ Saturday afternoon contest versus Tulsa.

