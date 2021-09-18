Ohio State Fans Are Depressed By Today’s Performance

Ohio State was supposed to come out with a vengeance against Tulsa on Saturday and exercise a few demons following the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon last Saturday. It hasn’t happened so far.

Ohio State ended the first quarter tied with Tulsa 3-3. No, we’re not kidding. C.J. Stroud was inaccurate, the Buckeyes defense gave up big plays and the team as a whole was sleepwalking through the first quarter. Tulsa then added on another field goal to take a 6-3 lead early in the second.

We’re sure the Buckeyes will go on to beat Tulsa, but fans aren’t happy with how the team looks so far. We don’t blame them. This is Ohio State we’re talking about.

Ryan Day needs to get his team back on track in a hurry. The Buckeyes can’t let the loss to Oregon detour their entire season.

Zack Long connects on his second field goal of the game and we have a 6-3 lead over #9 Ohio State with 10:47 left in the second quarter!#ReignCane 👑🌀 #HuntForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/BHlWNAWVrl — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) September 18, 2021

It’s still early, but fans are starting to panic.

This may be the worst Ohio State defense in some time.

“Can’t remember seeing a defense like this at Ohio State,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Tulsa is up 6-3 on Ohio State in the second quarter. Adjust your expectations accordingly,” said another.

Take a look at what other fans are saying about Ohio State’s performance versus Tulsa on Saturday.

Ohio State is losing to Tulsa that’s pretty cool — Northwestern Wildside (@NUWildside) September 18, 2021

This is the year Michigan beats Ohio State — College Football Hype (@CFB_Hype) September 18, 2021

Ohio State is still rotating almost every defensive player on the roster in the game. It makes no sense to be playing this many players. — James (@CleBuckeye23) September 18, 2021

Ohio State's defense is looking awful once again, this time against Tulsa. Michigan will likely be favored this year. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 18, 2021

IMO Ohio State shouldn’t be losing to Tulsa. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 18, 2021

The good news is Ohio State just took a 10-6 lead. The bad news is that it took as long as it did.