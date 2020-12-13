Florida’s playoff hopes will be obliterated if the Gators lose to LSU Saturday night, which would be a good thing for the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Two things need to happen for the Buckeyes to lock in a spot in the College Football Playoff. First, they need beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game next weekend. Second, they need Florida to lose either Saturday night or in the SEC Championship game.

It’s safe to say Ohio State fans were LSU fans Saturday night. The reason? The Tigers gave the Gators a run for their money Saturday evening, taking a 24-17 lead over Florida at the half.

If the Tigers can finish the job and knock out the Gators, Ohio State will be on a collision course with the College Football Playoff.

“LSU takes a 24-17 lead over Florida into halftime,” writes Ohio State reporter Dan Hope. “Long way to go in Gainesville, but an LSU win would certainly be a welcome result for Ohio State.”

Buckeye Nation is keeping close track of Saturday’s SEC showdown between the Gators and Tigers.

CFP rankings if LSU beats Florida…

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas a&m

6. Iowa State

7. Georgia

8. Florida

9. Cincinnati — Chuck Miller (@cmiller3121) December 13, 2020

Even if Florida comes back and beats the LSU Tigers Saturday night, it’s not going to look impressive. The Tigers are one of the worst teams in the SEC this season. Florida should’ve had no problem blowing out LSU.

Buckeye Nation has LSU’s back Saturday night. Can you blame them?

Ohio State is without a doubt getting in the playoff if Florida falls to LSU Saturday night.