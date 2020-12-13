The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Fans Are Enjoying Florida’s Performance Tonight

Ohio State fans holding Go Bucks signs during a football game.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Florida’s playoff hopes will be obliterated if the Gators lose to LSU Saturday night, which would be a good thing for the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Two things need to happen for the Buckeyes to lock in a spot in the College Football Playoff. First, they need beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game next weekend. Second, they need Florida to lose either Saturday night or in the SEC Championship game.

It’s safe to say Ohio State fans were LSU fans Saturday night. The reason? The Tigers gave the Gators a run for their money Saturday evening, taking a 24-17 lead over Florida at the half.

If the Tigers can finish the job and knock out the Gators, Ohio State will be on a collision course with the College Football Playoff.

“LSU takes a 24-17 lead over Florida into halftime,” writes Ohio State reporter Dan Hope. “Long way to go in Gainesville, but an LSU win would certainly be a welcome result for Ohio State.”

Buckeye Nation is keeping close track of Saturday’s SEC showdown between the Gators and Tigers.

Even if Florida comes back and beats the LSU Tigers Saturday night, it’s not going to look impressive. The Tigers are one of the worst teams in the SEC this season. Florida should’ve had no problem blowing out LSU.

Buckeye Nation has LSU’s back Saturday night. Can you blame them?

Ohio State is without a doubt getting in the playoff if Florida falls to LSU Saturday night.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.