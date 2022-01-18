Ohio State Fans Are Furious With 2022 Quarterback Rankings

Earlier this week, a columnist at Pro Football Focus released rankings for the top 10 returning college football quarterbacks.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama’s Bryce Young topped the list after leading the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance. However, there was one very interesting decision in the rankings.

The analyst placed Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 4 – behind South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler. He struggled mightily during the 2021 season at Oklahoma and eventually decided to transfer.

PFF appears to have taken some credit away from Stroud due to how good his wide receivers were. “It was a little bit easy for Stroud, given all the open throws created for him, but he did show immense growth as the season progressed when moving off his first read,” the article read.

Let’s just say Ohio State players and Buckeyes fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the rankings.

“Wrong order,” Ohio State’s Tyreke Smith said.

“PFF knows exactly what they are doing. Clicks and doing OSU and @CJ7STROUD a favor,” one fan said.

“LOL OK then. Caleb Williams or Spencer Rattler over the guy who just narrowly missed the bowl game all-time passing record two weeks ago is idiotic. Seriously, this is credibility-cracking,” said another fan.

Storud was fifth in the nation with 4,435 passing yards and third in the nation with 44 passing touchdowns – to just six interceptions.

After a rough start to the season, he was arguably the best quarterback in the country.

PFF obviously doesn’t think so.