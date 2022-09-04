Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Ryan Day looks at notes during the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight.

At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.

With such a potent offense, many thought the Buckeyes would go for it and try to pick up the first down. Instead, Day punted and gave the ball back to Notre Dame.

"Cannot believe Ryan Day is punting on 4th-and-3 from the Notre Dame 40. Cannot believe it," said Ari Wasserman.

"If Ryan Day indeed is the genius coach he’s purported to be — remember that infatuation, #Bears fans — why did he punt there? Really? #NDvsOSU," wrote David Haugh.

"Some light boos as Ryan Day calls for a punt on fourth-and-3 at Notre Dame's 40-yard line," said Joey Kaufman.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have to be more aggressive in the second to come away with a win.

Catch the second half on ABC.