Ohio State Fans Are Loving Justin Fields’ Mindset This Season

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields against Michigan State.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 5: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Big Ten football officially kicked off on Friday night with a battle between Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Badgers dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 45-7 win. After weeks of no Big Ten football, fans finally get to see their favorite teams back on the field.

That includes the Ohio State Buckeyes, who face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers later this afternoon. Before they step on the field, Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields was featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.

He spoke about his mentality heading into the 2020 season after losing a devastating College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson last year.

“How great can I be? I can be the best quarterback in the country,” Fields said.

Fields is already viewed as a potential top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft. However, it’s clear he’s not happy settling for just being one of the top five players in the country.

Fields has his sights set on becoming the best quarterback in college football. That means out-dueling players like Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In his first season at Ohio State, Fields threw 40 touchdowns and just one interception. It’s difficult to get much better than that, but the Buckeyes quarterback is certainly going to try.

It all starts on Saturday afternoon as Ohio State faces off against a Nebraska team that has struggled for relevance.


