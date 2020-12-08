Ohio State Fans Are Loving Justin Fields’ Quote About Michigan

Ohio State takes on Michigan this Saturday, meaning it’s officially hate week. Justin Fields is already embracing the theatrics.

The Buckeyes have stomped the Wolverines as of late, having won eight straight in the series. Michigan would, of course, love to end the losing streak, but this probably isn’t the year it’s going to happen.

No. 4 Ohio State is a 30-point favorite, according to several major sportsbooks. It’s the most lopsided spread in the rivalry’s history. The sad thing is the spread really isn’t too crazy. The Buckeyes are infinitely better than the Wolverines but they aren’t overlooking Saturday’s game.

Fields is completely focused on “the Team Up North.” Saturday’s rivalry game could get out of hand in a hurry.

Justin Fields: "We're preparing for the Team Up North. We're not preparing for anybody else." — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) December 8, 2020

This is what Buckeye Nation has come to expect from Justin Fields. He’s all business heading into Saturday’s game.

A win would send the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly cement their spot in the College Football Playoff (as long as they win the conference title).

Fields, meanwhile, is eying a few individual accomplishments, including the Heisman. The Ohio State quarterback is one of the few candidates aiming to win the award. Another strong performance this Saturday would garner more Heisman voter’s attention.

But beating Michigan is all that matters this week. Fields it prepared to blow out the Wolverines.

Ohio State hosts Michigan this coming Saturday at noon ET on FOX.