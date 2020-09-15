In the midst of Big Ten rumors spreading like a wild-fire, Ohio State football’s Twitter account hinted at what the conference could soon announce.

It’s been a wild few days within the Big Ten world. Reports surfaced last week the conference was considering reversing its decision to delay the fall football season until early 2021. Now, a vote by university presidents is expected to come very soon. There’s also a chance the vote has already taken place.

Nebraska’s president may have spilled the beans on what the conference is going to do. Audio of a conversation involving the Nebraska president was picked up on a hot mic on Tuesday. The Nebraska president said during a private conversation the Big Ten plans to announce on Tuesday night a fall football season is going to happen.

Ohio State football’s Twitter account seemed to tease the potential upcoming news out of the Big Ten. Take a look below.

There’s only one thing Ohio State’s latest tweet could be related to. If all the rumors and teasers are true, the Big Ten is planning to play a fall football season. But nothing’s official just yet.

It’ll be interesting to see when the Big Ten decides to start the season, if it’s approved. Many expect mid-October to be the start of the Big Ten’s season.

Ohio State football certainly seems to be looking forward to whatever news comes out of the Big Ten, whether that be on Tuesday or Wednesday.