Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With Brady Quinn’s Comment

As a former Notre Dame quarterback and failed Cleveland Browns quarterback, FOX analyst Brady Quinn doesn’t have a ton of allies in the Ohio State fanbase. He isn’t going to make many more with his recent comments.

Over the weekend, Quinn took to Twitter and mused about what Alabama QB Bryce Young would be like if he had three Ohio State receivers instead of one (transfer Jameson Williams). On top of the obvious eyerolls that this comment got Quinn, plenty of Buckeyes fans were downright annoyed.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is putting up incredible numbers at an almost even clip with Bryce Young. But Stroud has kept pace despite playing four fewer quarters due to how far ahead the Buckeyes have been in many games.

There’s also the matter of Alabama’s recruiting, which has consistently ranked ahead of Ohio State for years. The fact that the Buckeyes have playmakers now shouldn’t be a mark against Stroud or in favor of Young, as many Buckeyes fans are pointing out on Twitter:

Did u say that when Joe Burrow had 2 1st rd wr's a 1st rd rb and 2nd rd wr on his squad? Or D. Smith with a 1st round wr opposite if him, 1st rd rb, 1st rd qb and nfl oline? Horrible take — Daniel (@danzo_626) November 22, 2021

Imagine the stats if CJ played 4 quarters. — L. Sue Szabo (@LSueSzabo) November 21, 2021

Maybe Stroud should have played Mercer, Southern Miss and Georgia state to put up those numbers 🤣 — Daniel (@danzo_626) November 22, 2021

The Heisman Trophy battle is going to be tight heading into the final few weeks of voting. Stroud and Young are clearly the favorites but Ole Miss QB Matt Corral could snag some votes from either one.

Tensions between Alabama and Ohio State fans are always high. But when it comes to the Heisman battle, it might as well be a national championship atmosphere.

Was Brady Quinn in the wrong for making those comments about Ohio State and Alabama?