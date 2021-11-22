The Spun

Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With Brady Quinn’s Comment

Ohio State fans holding Go Bucks signs during a football game.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

As a former Notre Dame quarterback and failed Cleveland Browns quarterback, FOX analyst Brady Quinn doesn’t have a ton of allies in the Ohio State fanbase. He isn’t going to make many more with his recent comments.

Over the weekend, Quinn took to Twitter and mused about what Alabama QB Bryce Young would be like if he had three Ohio State receivers instead of one (transfer Jameson Williams). On top of the obvious eyerolls that this comment got Quinn, plenty of Buckeyes fans were downright annoyed.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is putting up incredible numbers at an almost even clip with Bryce Young. But Stroud has kept pace despite playing four fewer quarters due to how far ahead the Buckeyes have been in many games.

There’s also the matter of Alabama’s recruiting, which has consistently ranked ahead of Ohio State for years. The fact that the Buckeyes have playmakers now shouldn’t be a mark against Stroud or in favor of Young, as many Buckeyes fans are pointing out on Twitter:

The Heisman Trophy battle is going to be tight heading into the final few weeks of voting. Stroud and Young are clearly the favorites but Ole Miss QB Matt Corral could snag some votes from either one.

Tensions between Alabama and Ohio State fans are always high. But when it comes to the Heisman battle, it might as well be a national championship atmosphere.

Was Brady Quinn in the wrong for making those comments about Ohio State and Alabama?

