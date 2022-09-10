Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment.

Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game.

Stroud has been excellent this afternoon, completing 16-of-24 passes for 351 yards with four touchdowns. That being said, there's no point of keeping him in at quarterback when Ohio State has blown this game open.

If Ohio State is going to win a national title this season, Stroud needs to stay healthy.

So, why keep him in during a blowout against Arkansas State? That's the question that Ohio State fans are asking right now.

"Time to get Stroud off the field," an Ohio State fan tweeted. "Let McCord get some meaningful reps in."

"Still not feeling while Stroud is playing," a second fan said. "Get your backups in."

Buckeyes fans want backup quarterback Kyle McCord to get a few reps to close out this Saturday's game.

With the fourth quarter almost over, Ohio State is running out of time to pull Stroud from the game.