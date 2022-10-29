Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day's Playcalling vs. Penn State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State has moved the ball well this afternoon against Penn State. However, there are lot of fans complaining about Ryan Day's play-calling.

Some fans believe the Buckeyes are getting too safe with their strategy, especially on third downs.

With weapons like Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. available at wide receiver, the Buckeyes would most likely benefit from opening up the playbook.

At the very least, Ohio State fans want to see Day be a bit more bold with his decisions.

"Ryan Day you have the best receivers in the country with the best quarterback in the country, please do away with the 3rd and 6 bubble screens," one fan said.

"These straight sideline throws have not worked all season, throw them out of the play book now," a second fan tweeted. "Ryan Day tries to get cute and it never works."

"Why does Ryan Day hate the zone read and play action? The greatest mystery going in my opinion," another fan wrote.

The Buckeyes have an early 10-0 lead over the Nittany Lions.

College football fans can watch the rest of this Big Ten showdown on FOX.