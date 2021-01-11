Ohio State Fans Aren’t Loving This Cleveland Browns Fact

Yesterday was a pretty historic day for football as the Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field to win their first playoff game since 1995. And Ohio State fans couldn’t be grimacing harder today.

While some Buckeyes fans are no doubt celebrating their fellow Ohioans getting their first taste of playoff victory in a quarter-century, some of the more superstitious ones might be a bit nervous. The reason for that is a little known fact about the last time the Browns won a playoff game.

One Alabama fan account took to Twitter early this morning and pointed out that the last time the Browns won a playoff game, Alabama beat Ohio State the very next day. They’re not wrong either.

On January 1, 1995, the Bill Belichick-run Cleveland Browns beat Bill Parcells’ New England Patriots 20-13 in the AFC Wildcard Round. On January 2, Alabama topped Ohio State in the 1995 Florida Citrus Bowl to finish the season 12-1.

Funnily enough, Nick Saban was on the coaching staff for that Browns game in the 1995.

Ohio State are set to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight. They don’t want history to repeat itself from 1995.

The Buckeyes are nine-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide and will be going up against one of the best offenses in college football history. It would be a tough win even if there wasn’t that added superstition in this game.

The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.