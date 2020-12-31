Ohio State Fans Aren’t Thrilled With Luke Fickell’s Comment

In just over 24 hours, the College Football Playoff semifinal games will kick off as Alabama faces off against Notre Dame and Ohio States gets a rematch with Clemson.

Before those two games kick off, though, there’s another notable contest slated to take place. The best non-Power 5 team in the country, Cincinnati, gets a chance to show the playoff committee that it should have made the playoff.

However, it won’t be an easy test as the Bearcats square off against Georgia. In fact, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell made it clear this Georgia team is the best team he’s faced since taking over at Cincinnati.

That, of course, rubbed a few Ohio State fans the wrong way. The Buckeyes destroyed Cincinnati in 2019, but still didn’t earn Fickell’s true respect apparently.

The former interim Ohio State head coach knows his former fanbase probably isn’t happy with him. “I know I might make some people mad with that,” Fickell told reporters.

Luke Fickell doubles down, said Georgia is the best team Cincinnati has played since he's been there. Laughs, "I know I might make some people (Ohio State) mad with that." But notes, that was just the second game of last year. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 31, 2020

To be fair, Georgia has been one of the hottest teams in the country since making a quarterback change. Bulldogs fans clamored for USC transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels to take over for much of the year.

When he finally did, Georgia looked like an entirely different team.

Fickell might also just be paying his respects to a team that he’s going to face in just over 24 hours.