Ohio State Fans Aren’t Thrilled With Luke Fickell’s Comment

Luke Fickell coaching Cincinnati.OXFORD, OH - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In just over 24 hours, the College Football Playoff semifinal games will kick off as Alabama faces off against Notre Dame and Ohio States gets a rematch with Clemson.

Before those two games kick off, though, there’s another notable contest slated to take place. The best non-Power 5 team in the country, Cincinnati, gets a chance to show the playoff committee that it should have made the playoff.

However, it won’t be an easy test as the Bearcats square off against Georgia. In fact, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell made it clear this Georgia team is the best team he’s faced since taking over at Cincinnati.

That, of course, rubbed a few Ohio State fans the wrong way. The Buckeyes destroyed Cincinnati in 2019, but still didn’t earn Fickell’s true respect apparently.

The former interim Ohio State head coach knows his former fanbase probably isn’t happy with him. “I know I might make some people mad with that,” Fickell told reporters.

To be fair, Georgia has been one of the hottest teams in the country since making a quarterback change. Bulldogs fans clamored for USC transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels to take over for much of the year.

When he finally did, Georgia looked like an entirely different team.

Fickell might also just be paying his respects to a team that he’s going to face in just over 24 hours.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.