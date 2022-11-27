Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year.

But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight loss to Michigan, quarterback C.J. Stroud had other words.

Stroud said that this team will not be defined by just one game.

"Hopefully, we end up making the playoff again and still try to contend for a national championship," Stroud said.

"This one game does not define this team."

Ohio State fans do not like that mindset.

"Maybe this is the problem. This one game does define your team. It defines it for the rest of your life. As someone who lives with 3 Ls to TTUN, it absolutely defines you," Matt Finkes wrote.

Perhaps Ohio State's mindset needs to change moving forward.