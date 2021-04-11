Ohio State Fans Loving Freshman Running Back’s Nickname

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new freshman running back for the 2021 season and his name is TreVeyon Henderson. But one Buckeyes staffer has a different name for the five-star runner.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Ohio State assistant athletic director Mark Pantoni retweeted a hype video of Henderson training with his new teammates. He then boldly stated his preferred nickname for the star freshman.

“Baby Saquon,” Pantoni wrote, adding a flex emoji. No doubt the comparison to former Penn State megastar Saquon Barkley comes from Henderson’s powerful running style.

The fans certainly seem to love the nickname:

“Dude is a lightning bolt in cleats. Don’t blink when he gets the ball,” one fan replied.

“Cant remember a recruit that I’ve been this excited about since Beanie (Wells),” wrote another. “NOT taking away from any of the other guys, this kid is just going to be special.”

“He runs so similar to him,” another fan commented.

247Sports rates Henderson as a five-star prospect and the No. 22 player in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 1 running back in the country, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Virginia.

As a junior in 2019, Henderson dominated opponents with 2,424 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns – over 12 yards per carry. He earned Player of the Year honors and helped Hopewell High School win a state championship.

Henderson is already drawing pro comparisons to Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

With last year’s leading rusher Trey Sermon off to the NFL, there’s going to be room for someone to get a ton of touches in 2021. Maybe it will be Henderson.

Will TreVeyon Henderson be Ohio State’s version of Saquon Barkley?