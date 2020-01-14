The Spun

Ohio State Fans Are Miserable During The National Championship

Ryan Day is furious with the refs in the Fiesta Bowl.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes argues the call with the referee against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

If you’re an Ohio State fan, you’re probably struggling to watch tonight’s national championship game between LSU and Clemson. The Buckeyes could easily be playing.

Ohio State led Clemson 16-0 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on December 28. It looked like they would be the ones to face LSU in New Orleans tonight.

Instead, Clemson rallied and won the game, qualifying for its fourth national title game appearance in five years. The Buckeyes were left with a bitter taste in their mouths and resigned to waiting until next year.

For many OSU fans, the fact their team isn’t playing tonight is not deterring them from believing the Buckeyes are a better team than Clemson.

The bad news for Ohio State? They’re watching this game at home tonight. The good news? There’s a really good chance they’ll be playing in it this time next year.

When the 2020 season opens, the Buckeyes will once again be considered one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff. Right now, they have the second-best early odds.

Who knows, maybe Ohio State will get a chance to exact revenge on Clemson next year as well.


