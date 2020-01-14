Ohio State Fans Are Miserable During The National Championship

If you’re an Ohio State fan, you’re probably struggling to watch tonight’s national championship game between LSU and Clemson. The Buckeyes could easily be playing.

Ohio State led Clemson 16-0 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on December 28. It looked like they would be the ones to face LSU in New Orleans tonight.

Instead, Clemson rallied and won the game, qualifying for its fourth national title game appearance in five years. The Buckeyes were left with a bitter taste in their mouths and resigned to waiting until next year.

For many OSU fans, the fact their team isn’t playing tonight is not deterring them from believing the Buckeyes are a better team than Clemson.

Ohio State is better than both of these teams. — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) January 14, 2020

You know what would make this game better…. if Ohio state was in it 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jamie (@JamieLeigh7648) January 14, 2020

It sure looks like Ohio State's offensive line is better than LSU's. Fields wasn't pressured like this. Venables having a quarter. — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) January 14, 2020

This is a good time to remind everyone that Ohio State DOMINATED this Clemson team for the better part of 40 minutes. — Anand Nanduri (@614ARod) January 14, 2020

Ugh. Im going to watch the game. Hope clemson loses on a botched call and hope after the game Burrow says Ohio State would've been a better match up. — Nick (@Buckeye6142016) January 14, 2020

Friendly reminder that Ohio State was significantly better than Clemson and should be in the National Championship right now. — Ben Kerr (@Ben_Kerr11) January 14, 2020

It’s because everybody outside of that orange area knows that Ohio State is the second best team in the country and they deserve to be in this game. They probably wouldn’t beat LSU anyways; but they are better then Clemson https://t.co/jJXntFXHSG — ⁶ 𝓖𝓪𝓰𝓮💯🔥 (@BooneGage) January 13, 2020

This is making me mad….Ohio State was better than Clemson lol — Michael Collins (@collinsone) January 14, 2020

Can’t root against Joe Burrows tonight, Regardless of the outcome of this game, no one will ever convince me Clemson was a better football team, they got luck Ohio State beat themselves — ryan reynolds (@72_reynolds) January 14, 2020

Can’t help but think Ohio State is better than both these teams. Only one team could beat us… ourselves pic.twitter.com/Xp1R9Kf1oX — Aurileus FC (@Aurileus13) January 14, 2020

The bad news for Ohio State? They’re watching this game at home tonight. The good news? There’s a really good chance they’ll be playing in it this time next year.

When the 2020 season opens, the Buckeyes will once again be considered one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff. Right now, they have the second-best early odds.

Odds to win 2020 @CFBPlayoff title via @SuperBookUSA: Clem 9/4

OhioSt 3/1

Bama 6/1

UGA, LSU 8/1

UF 14/1

Aub, ND, OU, Ore, PSU, A&M 30/1

Mich, Texas 40/1

Wis 60/1

ArizSt, ISU, Minn, OkSt, Tenn, USC, Utah, Wash 100/1

Iowa 200/1

FSU, Ind, Miami, Neb, TCU, UCF, VT 300/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020

Who knows, maybe Ohio State will get a chance to exact revenge on Clemson next year as well.